Uganda: Ankole Religious Leaders Lash Out At Corrupt Govt Officials

Religious leaders in Ankole have lashed out at corrupt government officials who continue to swindle taxpayer's money.

The remarks were made during celebrations of Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa for the 14 years he has so far served as the Bishop of Ankole since 2010.

The 14-year commemoration of Sheldon Mwesigwa's tenure as the Ankole Bishop commenced with a church service at Ruharo in Mbarara city officiated by the Bishop of North Kigezi, Onesmus Asiimwe.

In his preaching, Bishop Onesmus Asiimwe the North Kigezi lashed out at public servants who are swindling money and engaging in corruption tendencies that they are sowing a seed of curses

"Corruption in our country is at its peak, all the country's wealth is being shared by a few individuals and you are sowing a seed of curses, repent," Bishop Asiimwe said.

Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa emphasized that individuals embezzling public funds should seek redemption.

"When you don't love money so much, you get it. When you over love money, you will get it.Stop stealing taxpayers money and repent. When you steal people's money, you will be arrested but you have mind the pain your people go through," Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa said.

Officiating as chief guest at the anniversary, the Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit - Colonel Edith Nakalema commended Bishop Sheldon for his pastoral endeavors and his significant socioeconomic contributions to the people of Ankole.

She also reassured investors of her unwavering support in streamlining the system and pledged to vigilantly combat any inclinations towards corruption.

"I want to thank Bishop Sheldon and Mama Dr. Alice, the wife for leading our people so well in the last 14 years, you have done us well," Col Nakalema said.

"As long as I am still the head of State House Investor's Protection Unit, I will ensure that our investors find the system easy and free of corruption, if the investors are in Ankole, my efforts will double."

Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa was ordained as the Bishop of Ankole on July,18 2010.