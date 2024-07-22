South Africa: Music Icon Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse Wants Gayton Mckenzie to Ditch the 'Skop En Donder' Attitude and Help Artists

21 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela

The past 30 years have been a 'disaster' for South African artists, says legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, who has some advice - and criticism - and a wish list for new Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min The performing arts do not need handouts from the government - they need strong support which includes adequate budgets to build sustainable infrastructure to enable members of the entertainment industry to thrive and build successful careers.

This is according to Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, in an interview with Daily Maverick, as his group - which he refers to as Sipho Hotstix Mabuse Friends (SHMF) - prepares to ask for a meeting with newly appointed Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, to ask what he plans to do to alleviate "the suffering of black artists" who don't have the proper facilities to ply their trade.

This would ideally include building musical centres, theatres and academies across the country to urge young people to see the performing arts as viable job options, as well as revamping South Africa's many dilapidated community centres, such as Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando West, Soweto.

Mabuse (72) said artists are demanding this urgent meeting to put forward their proposals for what needs to be done to empower black performing artists.

He argues that performing artists under the umbrella of loosely organised organisations such...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

