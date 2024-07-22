South Africa: Ramaphosa Faces Tricky Balancing Act After National Assembly Criticism of Opening of Parliament Address

22 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday respond to issues raised in the National Assembly debate on his Opening of Parliament Address. The President's speech was sharply criticised by MPs belonging to the Progressive Caucus consisting of opposition parties, while there was largely positive feedback from GNU partners.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his response to the debate on his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA), which he delivered last Thursday evening, marking the start of the parliamentary term under the seventh administration.

The debate was robust as all political parties in the National Assembly had the opportunity to respond to Ramaphosa's speech, which focused on growth and job creation, reducing poverty and the cost of living, and building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

Perhaps one matter that will arise in the President's response is the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.

Speaking at a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Friday to debate the President's OPA, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi encouraged the President to sign the Bill.

"Comrade President, I want to close on this score, and my apologies to those that are partners in the Government of National Unity. Comrade President, there is something that is called the Basic Education Amendment laws. I'm asking you, President, politely and respectfully, sign that law.

"There must be no institution here, President, when the sixth administration and this particular House has passed this particular law. And...

