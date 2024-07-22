South Africa: Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Zuko Godlimpi (32) 'Doesn't Think Much About This Age Thing'

The newly appointed Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, was recently announced as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity Cabinet. Daily Maverick asked the 32-year-old about his plans and whether deputy ministers had any influence.

Zuko Godlimpi has been filling in for Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri as the ANC's spokesperson, so it was no wonder Daily Maverick found it difficult to pin down the newly appointed deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) for a chat.

Godlimpi was recently announced as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet, and it was only after the President's Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town over dinner that Godlimpi had the time to do the interview.

The 32-year-old is also a first-time MP, and besides being a deputy minister and acting ANC spokesperson, he is also the youngest ANC NEC member and the deputy chair of the party's subcommittee on economic transformation.

He told Daily Maverick about his new role.

You are the youngest deputy minister. What was your first reaction when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced your name?

My reaction was to accept the work that the President was asking me to do. To be honest, I do not think much about this age thing, but it was both exciting and almost intimidating because you have to do all of...