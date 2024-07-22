South Africa: International Relations Committee Chairperson Welcomes ICJ Ruling On Israel

document

Parliament, Saturday, 20 July 2024 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has noted the International Court of Justice's (ICJ's) ruling on the occupation of Palestine by Israel, declaring Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territory as amounting to annexation.

The ICJ made the ruling yesterday in Hague that Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful and should come to an end "as rapidly as possible". The President of the ICJ read out the nonbinding advisory opinion issued by the 15-judge panel on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

The judges pointed to a wide list of policies - including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, use of the area's natural resources, the annexation and imposition of permanent control over lands and discriminatory policies against Palestinians - all of which it said violated international law.

The court said Israel is violating international laws against acquiring territory by force and is impeding Palestinians' right to self-determination. The ICJ said other nations were obliged not to "render aid or assistance in maintaining" Israel's presence in the territory. It said Israel must end settlement construction immediately and existing settlements must be removed, according to a summary of the more than 80-page opinion read out by the President.

Mr Mahumapelo said the committee has noted the ICJ's ruling on Israel for its occupation of Palestine. "We have noted the ruling as a progressive and historic development and wish for more progressive and binding resolutions that will liberate the people of Palestine from the violence and aggression of Israel," said Mr Mahumapelo.