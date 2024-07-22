Eritrea: Biniam Girmay Becomes Winner of Green Jersey Classification

21 July 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean professional cyclist Biniam Girmay, a member of the Intermarché-Wanty Team, has made history as the first African cyclist to win the Tour de France points classification. This remarkable achievement is a milestone for himself, his country, and the entire African continent.

Biniam Girmay won the Green Jersey by collecting 387 points, followed by Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck with 354 points and Bryan Coquard of Cofidis with 208 points in the Green Jersey competition.

In addition to his overall win, Biniam Girmay was the stage winner of the 3rd, 8th, and 12th stages of the tour.

Upon arrival at the finishing point, Biniam received a warm welcome from all the spectators, especially from the Eritrean nationals present at the event, who chanted "Bini, Bini, Bini."

