Namibia: Nujoma Recuperating Well, Doctor Says

Founding president Sam Nujoma's doctor, Tshali Ithete, and Nujoma's personal assistant, Paul Shipale, announced on Sunday that Nujoma is recuperating well in hospital.

The media reported that Nujoma (95) was admitted at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek on Thursday.

"The founding president is hospitalised as a routine and precautionary medical procedure due to an infection given his advanced age," Shipale and Ithete said in a joint statement.

They said Nujoma is under the care of "competent and dedicated" doctors, registered nurses and specialists.

"He is recuperating very well, and we are satisfied with his recovery progress," they said.