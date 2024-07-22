Namibia: Ministry Resolves Food Supply Delays in Schools

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has resolved the delays that led to over 15 000 Windhoek pupils going hungry.

Education executive director Sanet Steenkamp, responding to questions by The Namibian on Thursday, said it was never the ministry's intention to withhold food from the pupils.

This is after 15 400 Windhoek pupils reportedly went hungry after food supplies to 36 schools were delayed since January this year.

"It was never our intention to withhold any food from any child and due processes were followed," Steenkamp said.

"It was a matter of ensuring that the service provider who provides the protein, salt and sugar receives their orders on time to do the blending. However, as we speak, the matter has been resolved."

Steenkamp further said the schools have started picking up their food at the warehouse.

"All the procurement processes were completed. To a certain extent, there has not been a breach of agreement, and many of the schools are picking up their food from the warehouses," she said.

Steenkamp further assured parents that the ministry will continue to provide the daily meals at schools.

"The ministry wishes to reassure our parents and community members that we will continue to do what is right to ensure that our children have their daily meals as set out."

According to Steenkamp, the end of the financial year was problematic in terms of the budget.

"However, every regional director has a relationship with their service provider and has to explore all possibilities of resolving any disputes. They must immediately report if they cannot resolve issues so that head office can make informed decisions to facilitate a fast and speedy intervention," she said.