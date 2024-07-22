Somalia: Somali National Army Liberates Key Village, Neutralizes Al-Shabaab Militants

Burhakaba, Somalia — In a significant victory against Al-Shabaab, the Somali National Army (SNA) successfully conducted an operation in Jameeco village, located in the vicinity of Bur-hakaba district within the Baay region under the Southwest State of Somalia.

The SNA operation resulted in the neutralization of several Al-Shabaab militants and the liberation of the area from their control.

This operation is a major blow to Al-Shabaab's ability to harass travelers on the vital road 25km east of Bur-hakaba. The SNA's decisive action has disrupted the terrorist group's activities in the region, ensuring the safety and security of the local population.

The Somali National Army's success in Jameeco village is a testament to their unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining peace in Somalia.

This victory not only strengthens the government's control over the area but also sends a strong message to Al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations that their reign of terror will not be tolerated.

As the SNA continues to make progress in its fight against Al-Shabaab, the people of Somalia can look forward to a future free from the constant threat of violence and instability.

The liberation of Jameeco village is a significant step towards achieving lasting peace and security in the region, which saw several gains made by the SNA against Al-Shabaab.