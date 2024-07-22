Mozambique: Frelimo Committee Approves Its Election Manifesto

Maputo — The Central Committee of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party approved on Friday unanimously the party's manifesto for the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October.

At the opening of an extraordinary meeting of the Central Committee in Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi, speaking in his capacity as President of Frelimo, said the manifesto is based on the development of the country and the promotion of peace.

He expected that, over the next five years, Mozambique will become a more united country, at peace, and free of outside dependence.

The manifesto states that Frelimo's top priority is the defence of Mozambican sovereignty and territorial integrity, through the consolidation of national unity, and of a state of social justice and the rule of law.

A second priority is the fight against organized crime, particularly kidnapping and money laundering. This battle will involve increased investment in human capital and the strengthening of the country's institutions.

The manifesto also calls for the transformation of the Mozambican economy, by boosting the "economic acceleration measures', approved by the government last year.

Other priorities include the empowerment of young people and the construction of more resilient infrastructures.

The manifesto promises sustainable management of natural resources, while minimizing the impact on the environment. The wealth generated in the present will be used to ensure the possibilities of growth for future generations.

Closing the meeting, Nyusi said the manifesto was inspired by the desires of the Mozambican people, and is aligned with the country's strategic governance programmes and with global sustainable development targets.

He claimed that, in drawing up the manifesto, Frelimo had taken various sensibilities into account, through a wide-ranging debate, covering not only Frelimo members but various segments of Mozambican society.

"This is a moment of consolidation of the vision and priorities of the Mozambican nation, so that we take to the election campaign a manifesto that is feasible, and meets the people's expectations', declared Nyusi.

The Central Committee confirmed Daniel Chapo as the party's General Secretary. Chapo is also the Frelimo candidate for the October presidential election.