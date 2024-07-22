Uganda: Spike in Accident On New 'Oil Roads' Worries Minister

The state minister for transport Fred Byamukama has noted with concern an increase of accidents on Albertine oil roads, something he attributes to excitement by drivers.

The minister has now directed traffic and the ministry to scale up road awareness campaigns.

Since the construction of oil roads in the Albertine , the region has since noted an increase of road carnage

According to Byamukama, most people in Bunyoro upon upon seeing the new roads, locals were quick to buy cars, motorcycles to enjoy the beautiful roads but unfortunately, due to excitement many end up driving recklessly .

"The roads in Bunyoro, some were a long time pledge from government, while some came to enable easy transportation to the oil fields, but it's unfortunate that the roads that were constructed to ease transport and cause development are instead killing the people. The problem are the reckless drivers, some drink and drive, but also we have noted most people come and drive with excitement," he said.

"Our intention as government was to ease movement not to have lives lost. I am therefore directing the traffic police and our road safety department with immediate effect to start road awareness campaigns, but also reduce on the humps on these roads. We have studied the roads following complaints from users and realised that indeed, we have a lot of humps."

While officiating at the commissioning of the 24 bed capacity modern ward at Biiso health centre iv that was constructed by the district woman member of parliament, Norah Bigirwa Nyendwoha in Buliisa district, minister Byamukama also asked people using lake Albert to always use life jackets or else face arrests.

"We all know the month of July, August and September ,the waters at Lake Albert are not stable. To the people using the water, you must put on life jackets or else if we find you, we will arrest you."

Buliisa district members of parliament also raised concern over the increasing road carnage on the Buliisa, Biiso to Masindi, attributing it to over speeding heavy trucks that were diverted from Karuma side.

Norah Bigirwa Nyendwoha, the district woman MP said while they would not have any problem with trucks using the road, many of the drivers are driving recklessly, causing accidents.

"Imagine in a week eight to nine cars get accidents on the road and eight lives are lost. The problem is that these people don't understand these roads but when they come they want to over speed because the roads are very smooth and wide hence killing our people. Government needs to pass directives on the same," Nyendwoha said.

Alan Atugonza, the Buliisa County Mp, noted that if the issue of truck drivers is not addressed as early as possible, more accidents may occur but the roads will also not last long.

"Truck drivers drive anyhow. The most unfortunate thing on the roads is that they have limited signage. We have complained to UNRA on the same but no response. When these roads were being constructed, they had life span but given the heavy trucks, we are not sure if they will last according to plans", Atugonza said

Minister Byamukama confirmed the accidents on the roads, promising that in a few days he and his team will come and inspect to ascertain the causes but also ensure the road construction is completed in time.

"True we have been told nine cars get accidents, eight lives are lost and we can not accept this .We will come here soon to assess the situation and then guide accordingly, but most important is telling truck drivers to drive responsibly."