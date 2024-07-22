Angola: Government Wants to Improve the Look of Dundo City

Dundo — The Minister of Territorial Administration, Dionísio da Fonseca, on Saturday directed the new governor of the province of Lunda-Norte to pay special attention to basic sanitation and the requalification of Dundo in order to improve the city's image.

The governor left this orientation during the presentation of the new governor of that province, Filomena Aires, stressing that the same challenge should extend to the headquarters of the other nine municipalities of Lunda-Norte.

"We need to improve the image of the city of Dundo immediately because it is the business card of Lunda-Norte and, and this challenge also requires the participation of all citizens, especially in the issue of basic sanitation", he stressed.

Dionísio da Fonseca pointed out that the challenge of developing Lunda-Norte is not individual, it requires collective work and fundamentally the participation of the business class, churches, traditional authorities and civil society in general.

On the other hand, he recommended the new government of Lunda-Norte to work permanently with the defense and security forces to effectively combat illegal diamond mining.

'We cannot continue to have a State absent in this process, with the support of the forces of defense and internal order, we have to fight diamond mining, because it represents a danger to the economic development of the country,' he said.

He asked members of the government, representatives of civil society, businessmen and academics, to help the new governor with innovative ideas, for the preparation of a feasible development plan.

The province of Lunda-Norte has ten municipalities (Chitato, Cambulo, Capenda Camulemba, Cuilo, Cuango, Caungula, Lucapa, Lóvua, Lubalo and Xá-muteba), where more than one million people live.

The cycle of governance of this part of the Angolan territory began with João Ernesto dos Santos 'Liberdade', who governed from 1978 to 1983, as provincial commissioner.

This was followed by Silvério Paim (1983-1986), Norberto dos Santos 'Kwata Kanawa' (1986-1991), José Manuel Salucombo (1991-1992), Francisco Moisés Nele (1992-1997), Manuel Gomes Maiato (1997-2008), Ernesto Muangala (2008-2022) and Deolinda Satula Vilarinho (2022-2024). JVL/HD/DOJ