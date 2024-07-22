Angola: Hockey - Portuguese Coach Rui Neto Picked to Manage Angolan National Team

20 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Portuguese Rui Neto is the new coach of the Angolan senior males Roller Hockey National Team, a squad he'll lead in the World Championship set to happen in Novara, Italy, from 16 to 22 September, this year.

According to the Portuguese press, the 56-year old coach has signed a valid contract that should last until the end of the world championship, alongside his job as coach of OC Barcelos (Portugal).

Contacted by ANGOP, a source from the Angolan Roller Hockey Federation (FAP) did not deny the information, but promised to make a pronouncement on the issue soon.

In the National Team, Rui Neto will replace the Angolan coach Alberto Domingos "Jó".

In the World Cup, Angola are in Group A, with Portugal, USA and the title holders Argentina.

