Angola: Chinguar and Chitembo On the Route of the First Edition of the Raid-Okavango

Cuito — The municipalities of Chitembo and Chinguar, in the Angolan province of Bié, are among the places to be visited by tourists from different nationalities during the 1st edition of the Raid-Okavango, which takes place from 20 to 26 September this year.

In the province of Bié, four municipalities are part of the Okavango project, namely Cuito (capital), Camacupa, which has the hippo sanctuary as an ecotourism spot, Chitembo (source of the Kwanza River) and Chinguar (Morro Tchimbango, the highest in the province).

Bié has 70,314 square kilometers and approximately two million inhabitants.

Speaking to ANGOP, in Chinguar, as part of the preparations for the first edition of the Okavango Raid, the chairman of the Board of Directors (PCA) of the National Agency for the Management of the Okavango Region (ANAGERO), Rui Lisboa, said that the raid aims to show the tourist potential, in order to attract more investment, to contribute to the country's growth, essentially in tourism.

Rui Lisboa praised the efforts of municipal administrations in the implementation of actions aimed at the preservation of tourist sites, with emphasis on the source of the Kwanza River, located in the municipality of Chitembo.

The National Agency for the Management of the Okavango Region has already visited the source of the Kwanza River, Morro Tchimbango (Chinguar), places of tourist attraction.

ANAGERO is an organ of the Angolan executive, created by Presidential Decree No. 279/19 of 11 September, to promote, attract and facilitate private investments that contribute to the integrated management of the Angolan region of Cubango/Okavango.

It also aims to give a rational use, to ensure a sustainable development of the region, without detracting from the principles of protection and preservation of the existing social, economic, environmental, scientific and cultural values.

The Angolan component of this cross-border area of the Okavango-Zambezi conservation is 90,000 square kilometres, made up of the municipalities of Cuito-Cuanavale, Mavinga, Rivungo, Derico and Nancova and two national parks, Luenga Luana and Mavinga.

The Okavango-Zambezi Regional Project (KASA), launched in 1993, is the largest cross-border initiative on the African continent, with 444,462 square kilometres. It connects 36 conservation areas in Angola, as well as Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia, in the Southern Africa region. BAN/PLB/DOJ