Tanzania: Environment Activists Appeal for Support From G-20

CLIMATE change and environment activists have requested for financial support from the Group of 20 (G-20) so as to increase investments in affordable and renewable energy.

Recent severe weather events such as severe droughts in southern Africa and torrential rains in Tanzania, Kenya and Burundi have resulted in food shortages, fatalities and displacement.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of REPower Afrika, a movement behind renewable energy across the continent, Ms Agnes Hall, Global Campaigns Director said REPower Afrika is an ambitious new campaign aimed at uniting regional community renewable energy projects.

She urged financiers and governments to prioritise and increase investments in affordable and clean energy, saying the campaign targets communities at the forefront of the climate crisis.

"The main barrier to renewable energy across Africa is finance. For the sources of finance, we must turn to the rich countries and corporations like G20 to fully support and ensure the campaign achieves the objectives," Ms Hall said.

She explained that it was time to expose the super-rich and the most polluting industries and tax them deservingly. Ms Hall added that the money generated by a global wealth tax could help drive forward the renewable energy transition with the kinds of community-driven projects REPower Afrika is putting center stage.

However, the 350.org Africa Regional Director Mr Landry Ninteretse, said REPower Afrika marks the beginning of a transformative journey where communities at the frontline of the climate crisis take the lead in demanding accessible, affordable, and safe energy for all, while creating millions of green jobs.

"Africa's wealth of renewable energy potential presents a great opportunity for the continent to not only address its own energy needs but also potentially lead the global energy transition.

Working together with the government, civil society, and community leaders, we can create a supportive environment for community-centered renewable energy solutions, avert climate disaster, and ensure a sustainable future for all," he noted.

Mr Ninteretse explained that it was the time for Africa and the Global South to replace the obsolete energy model and fuel development powered by renewables.

Mr Edwin Mumbere, Director at Centre for Citizens Conserving Environment said Uganda faces a significant energy access challenge which hinders economic development and negatively impacts the quality of life for many Ugandans.

He noted that the high upfront costs, limited financing options, policy and regulatory barriers, and competition from other energy sources are major obstacles to improving electrification rates.

"To address these challenges, REPower Afrika advocates for off-grid solutions like solar home systems and mini-grids, and supports innovative financing models. Additionally, policy reforms and community engagement are crucial for creating a supportive environment for private sector investment and ensuring the long-term sustainability of solar projects," he mentioned.

Mr Mumbere said REPower Afrika was empowering communities to own and have a voice in the demand for a just transition to a community-centered renewable energy system.

"We are witnessing the devastating impacts of climate change across Tanzania and Africa. From deadly floods and erratic rainfall to prolonged droughts devastating crops and livelihoods, the toll on our communities is profound," Ms Rehema Peters, Founder of Partnership for Green Future commented.

She said despite global agreements like the Paris Agreement, there's a glaring gap between promises made and the real-life struggles of those most affected, and that Climate funding often misses the mark, neglecting projects that could directly benefit vulnerable communities.

Ms Peters expounded that it was time, for actionable policies that prioritise clean energy solutions, including tax incentives and local manufacturing of renewable technologies, to secure a sustainable future for Tanzania.