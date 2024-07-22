Rwanda: Who Is Vanessa Umuhoza, the New Female Youth MP

One of the two youth representatives elected on Tuesday, July 16, is Vanessa Umuhoza Gashumba, a 28-year-old leader who once aspired to be a medical doctor in the army.

Umuhoza was elected with Venutse Icyitegetse.

Born in May 1996, Umuhoza holds a Master's Degree in Information Technology in 2024 obtained from the University of Kigali and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Computing in 2019 at Ndejje University in Uganda.

Before her university studies, Umuhoza graduated from Green Hills Academy. The young leader values spending time with her family, balances it with recreational activities.

Becoming a leader

The young Umuhoza aspired to become a soldier who is trained in medicine, she said in an interview with The New Times.

But as she grew up, her interests transitioned towards leadership, and took on voluntary work that which gradually enhanced her self-confidence and leadership skills.

In 2021, Umuhoza joined the National Youth Council, a pivotal step she said was instrumental in forging her path to leadership.

"My commitment is to advocate for youth empowerment and community development," Umuhoza said.

She serves as a secretary of the youth council in Kicukiro District She serves as a District Field Officer for AJPRODHO-Jijukirwa, a non-profit organisation in Rwanda, whose focus is on human rights, activism, and economic empowerment of youth and women.

Umuhoza said her interest in leadership was inspired by President Paul Kagame, who "has always championed the empowerment of the youth" and whose vision and headship significantly transformed Rwanda.

"Kagame's dedication to facilitating the youth to participate in decision-making processes and contribute to national development is truly inspirational," she added.

Her plan for the youth

In her manifesto as a candidate for Parliament, the now-elected MP said she would promote technological innovation, youth entrepreneurship.

"This includes supporting vocational training and enhancing technological skills in schools, particularly in subjects such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) programmes," she said.

The youth MP stressed that these initiatives aim to equip youth with essential competencies for the job market, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Umuhoza noted the role of the youth in sustaining the achievements made in economic development, social welfare, good governance, and justice.

"By upholding and safeguarding this legacy of our country's leadership, we must collectively ensure the uninterrupted continuation of our hard-earned progress, which will benefit future generations," Umuhoza said.

Umuhoza stressed her dedication to fostering a profound sense of patriotism among the youth, both in Rwanda and abroad.

She hopes to achieve this by harnessing their skills and dedication and collaboratively advancing Rwanda's strategic goals.

"We will actively engage in national initiatives outlined in our country's strategic plans, ensuring inclusivity in our pursuit of holistic development," she noted.

Umuhoza asserts that young people should not be defined solely by their challenges, but rather by their proactive and determined efforts to seek solutions.

She highlighted that their creativity and resilience are invaluable contributions to societal progress and the promise of a better future for all.