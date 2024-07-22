Sudan: 'Fire in Your Neighbor's House' - Stakes Piled High in Sudan Dialogue Success

interview

This week, Addis Ababa saw the conclusion of a five-day all-inclusive political dialogue focused on the conflict in Sudan. The African Union (AU) High-Level Panel on Sudan, in collaboration with IGAD, is spearheading efforts to secure a people-driven solution to the conflict and restore constitutional democratic order. The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) emphasized the need for direct negotiations between Sudan's warring generals to achieve a ceasefire, tasking the AU Chairperson with establishing a committee, led by Ugandan President Kaguta Museveni, to facilitate these talks.

The AUPSC urged external actors to cease military and financial support to the belligerents, which is exacerbating the conflict. The committee, led by Museveni, will work with the AU Commission and the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) to identify and contain external supporters of the warring factions. The Council has called for all stakeholders to engage in an inclusive, coordinated, and synchronized manner using existing AU mechanisms to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

The African Union's Preparatory Meeting for the Sudanese-Sudan dialogue concluded on Monday, July 15, after a delay due to disagreements over the condemnation of the Rapid Support Forces and the countries supporting them and the formation of a caretaker government. Nevertheless, the civil forces involved in the meeting's final statement proposed forming a temporary caretaker government through consultation among all parties involved.

During the closing ceremony of the Preparatory Meeting, it was stated that constructive discussions took place with Sudanese stakeholders to address and resolve the ongoing conflict, with Sudanese political groups agreeing on the dialogue's process, topics, venue, participants, and engagement of regional and global players.

Mohamed Chambas, head of the African Union High-Level Committee on Sudan, emphasized that the preparatory meeting for the Sudanese dialogue aims to create a space for Sudanese factions to consult independently. He stressed the African Union's commitment to non-interference in setting the meeting's agenda, allowing participants to freely choose and discuss topics without external influence from the Union.

Present at the conference was Mubarak Ardol, chairperson of Democratic Alliance Social Justice and a member of the Political Committee for Forces for Freedom and Change Democratic Coalition. He shed light on the importance of inclusive dialogue, commitment to peaceful resolution and addressing humanitarian concerns, and a consensus on the necessity of international and regional support in ending the fighting in Sudan.

For Mubarak, the roadmap for dialogue agreed upon during the talks in Addis Ababa establishes a clear framework with objectives aimed at achieving peace, stability, and governance reforms in Sudan, with detailed procedures for conducting the dialogue, ensuring inclusivity, and tracking progress through timelines and milestones.

Abraham Tekle of The Reporter spoke with Mubarak to discuss the results of the Sudanese National Dialogue conference, regional peace and stability, the ongoing border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan, the specter of spreading war in the region, and various other pressing issues.

EXCERPTS:

The Reporter: What was the primary goal of attending the conference, and what position was adopted regarding its outcomes?

Mubarak Ardol: We came here to Addis Ababa accepting the invitation of AU and IGAD to the high implementation of the panel for Sudan to discuss about the issues of all-inclusive dialogue and to settle on the two documents of the final communiqué and the roadmap that discloses how the dialogue should be. The roadmap for the dialogue and the agenda focus on key issues such as political reform, human rights, economic stabilization, and conflict resolution. Criteria for participation and mechanisms for broad representation are specified, along with desired outcomes and strategies for implementing agreements reached during the dialogue.

The position now is reconcilable and we reconciled all the ideas from various parties, representing around 20 blocks or coalitions. Each had their own perspectives, but we have amalgamated them into a single document that satisfies everyone to some extent. We managed to accompany everything that will bring all the Sudanese together and made concessions to ensure everyone's agreement.

With the meeting concluding today, what key announcements do you expect to be made?

The final communiqué will be released, which will comprehensively detail the discussions and the synthesis of ideas. This document will present the roadmap addressing critical questions from the African Union, including the dialogue venue, participants, agenda, funding and support, necessary actions, and timelines. It will clearly outline the positions of the 20 groups on ending the conflict in Sudan and initiating a dialogue to establish a new Sudan.

We understand that the conference aims to establish peace and reconciliation between the two warring factions. However, there are suggestions about including members of former President Al-Bashir's party in the dialogue. What is your response to that?

Al-Bashir's party is not included in the meeting and is excluded from the dialogue.

What is the primary reason for this exclusion?

We are excluding Al-Bashir's party from the meeting due to the serious crimes committed by Al-Bashir his party, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide. Additionally, others with similar records are also excluded. It is crucial to carefully consider their participation in the dialogues and any constitutional and political processes in Sudan. Furthermore, we must discuss the formation of a transitional government and the means for them to reconcile with the Sudanese people before considering their inclusion in the dialogue.

The 30-year rule under Al-Bashir's authoritarian and dictatorial regime led to the current conflict in Sudan. This war would not have occurred if it weren't for his leadership. Therefore, we believe there are necessary steps to be taken before involving them in this process.

Your presence here is part of the efforts to bring peace and reconciliation among Sudanese political figures. Considering that some support the inclusion of Al-Bashir's party in the dialogue, do you believe that lasting peace can be achieved by excluding a political faction that once held significant influence in the country?

Yes, an everlasting peace will come to the country. I don't agree with the idea that the Al-Bashir group are the main drivers for the country now. The main drivers are the military and maybe some of their officers are part of the rank-and-file of the military, but they are not in full control of the decisions and everything within the Sudanese Armed Forces. We think that if the two warring parties now fighting come together, we will actually work on making the environment conducive for peace. If they come for peace, that means all Sudanese will go together, and we will think about the preparation for those of the Al-Bashir regime. So, before joining, I advise them to seek acceptance from the Sudanese people and to seek reconciliation considering their crimes in Sudan.

Can you describe the conditions and challenges that your country is facing right now?

There is fighting, widespread war, atrocities, violence, and killings. Mass starvation is rampant. Sudan is far from stable, and there is no luxury for politicians to delay any dialogue that can bring peace to the nation.

Discussions are set to take place in Saudi Arabia for the "Jeddah process" in the coming months. How is that progressing?

The Jeddah talks have faced challenges. In May 2023, a declaration was signed in Jeddah, but it hasn't been implemented yet. Saudi Arabia is pushing for its implementation, as are the Sudanese, who want the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to evacuate civilian homes as stipulated by the Jeddah declarations. Meanwhile, the Special Representative for the United Nations, Mr. Ramtan Lamamra, has invited the two warring parties to Geneva, which seems more promising. We hope the Geneva negotiations will conclude successfully and bring much-needed humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people.

You are advocating for national dialogue and reconciliation to bring peace to the country. However, if the conflict continues unabated, what do you anticipate for the future of the region?

Sudan will collapse, impacting neighboring countries like Ethiopia, Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan. The proliferation of arms and soldiers will create regional chaos. It is crucial for these neighboring countries to pressure Sudanese factions into negotiations, requiring concessions from all sides to achieve peace. The war's proximity is 200 km away from the strategic sites like Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the influx of Sudanese refugees into Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan are straining these countries' resources. This war is going beyond the border of Sudan and affecting the strategic national security of Ethiopian and other nations as well. The economic situations of sub-Saharan African countries are already fragile, making it difficult to accommodate an influx of foreign citizens.

We've heard that the conflict is moving closer towards neighboring countries. To what level do you think this conflict will impact the broader region and country?

The ongoing conflict poses severe risks not only to the immediate area but also to neighboring regions. If we don't address this crisis, it could spread and destabilize other countries. Consider it as a fire started in your neighbor's house, and if you don't cooperate to control it, it would go to your house. So, regional nations must exert their influence and work very hard to push for immediate peace in Sudan. And knowing they have the leverage to overcome the situation in Sudan, they must act immediately.

Drawing from a recent Human Rights Watch report, which highlighted the dire situation of close to 80,000 Ethiopian and other nationals' refugees living in shelters, what do you believe will happen to these individuals if the conflict persists? Considering both civilians and combatants are affected, what are the potential consequences?

I cannot imagine what will happen to them if the war continues, but the situation will be very dangerous and disastrous. The situation for refugees, such as the Ethiopians mentioned in the Human Rights Watch report, is extremely precarious. If the war continues, their lives will be in grave danger. The conflict affects civilians and others. Here it is important to note that some of them are civilians, while others might be former combatants, but we must act immediately to control the situation and pursue peace. This is why we are here in Addis Ababa. It is crucial for African countries to work together to silence the guns in Sudan.

Can the recent visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Sudan be seen as part of the peace process?

I appreciate his visit to Sudan, as the Ethiopians always respond when called upon. Abiy Ahmed has initiated very positive steps to visit Sudan and resolve misunderstandings with the Sudanese government. His efforts are crucial for peace, and he has the leverage to pressure the other party and make progress happen. It's important to maintain this communication and engagement with Sudanese leaders, fostering an environment conducive to dialogue among Sudanese political parties.

There was a time that your government had accused the Ethiopian government of plotting and supporting the RSF force. How concrete is the accusation? Do you think it was a credible accusation?

Not really. While there is significant dissent in Sudan, these accusations are not officially recognized and lack political weight. Initially, there was anger when the first meeting discussed disarming the government and imposing flight restrictions. The Sudanese were particularly upset about the control of their houses by the RSF, and the proposed no-fly zones. However, those concerns are in the past. We are the new sons of Sudan. Today, we have a new stance and initiative focused on peace. It is crucial to support and stand by anyone who contributes to this effort.

The Ethiopia government has also made similar accusations, insinuating Sudanese support for rebel forces here. Do you think Sudan has the capacity to support these rebel forces?

I don't believe Sudan has the capacity to support any rebel forces for neighboring countries right now. We have learned lessons from past support efforts, and we need all our resources for Sudan itself. Therefore, it's unrealistic to think Sudan could offer such support. Additionally, there have been accusations from various sources, including the UN and Western media, that the UAE is fueling the conflict in Sudan. We urge them to stop this support, as it hinders peace efforts and prolongs the war, which is not what we need.

What are your thoughts on the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan? What do you believe could be the ultimate solution to resolve this dispute, especially given the current circumstances?

As a party member and a political figure, I believe the dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan has somewhat receded in importance within Sudan itself, as we are primarily focused on our internal affairs. Prime Minister Abiy's recent initiatives, including his address in Parliament, highlight the need for cooperation and support between our nations. Ethiopia has expressed requirements such as power supply and financial assistance, but they have shown understanding regarding Sudan's current economic challenges and have not imposed immediate payment pressures. Sudan is facing significant challenges, including hosting many Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia. We should view ourselves as one nation, despite the artificial borders imposed by colonial powers. Moving forward, regional integration is vital. Similar to the European Union's single passport and currency, establishing a unified African market could foster stability and progress across the continent.

As a political figure, how do you intend to achieve lasting peace in Sudan and what do you expect from the international community to support peace efforts in your country?

My intention is to secure lasting peace in Sudan and foster reconciliation among political figures. I urge the international community, particularly countries outside the region, to refrain from intervening in Sudanese affairs and manipulating our government or supporting warring factions. It's crucial for regional and neighboring countries, as well as political parties, to unify their stance and speak with one voice against any support for war in Sudan. Secondly, I call for international support in facilitating Sudanese reconciliation, promoting peace, and establishing a democratic civilian government. These steps are essential for Sudan's stability and prosperity. Together, we can achieve our shared goal of peace and development.

We are committed to working diligently to achieve this goal. It's our responsibility as Sudanese and as members of the Horn of Africa community. We will collaborate closely with our brothers and sisters to address this issue.