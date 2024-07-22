Africa: FM Abdelatty Discusses GERD, Sudan, Red Sea Security With AU Commission Adeoye

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed in Accra on Sunday 21/7/2024 the latest developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the situation in Sudan and the Red Sea with Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security in the African Union.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's commitment to supporting the union and its various bodies through its active involvement as a member of the AU Peace and Security Council.

He also noted that the increasing security challenges and the scope of conflicts and associated humanitarian suffering necessitate intensified consultation and coordination mechanisms between the African Union's bodies and member states.

During the meeting, the Egyptian Foreign Minister outlined the main points of Egypt's presidency program for the Peace and Security Council during October 2024, and the events that Egypt plans to organize.

He also expressed Egypt's eagerness to advance efforts to operationalize the African Union Centre for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, highlighting the significance of this issue in Egyptian priorities, especially under the leadership of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed the Great Lakes region, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, security challenges in the Red Sea, and the latest developments in the Horn of Africa.

Regarding Sudan, the two sides discussed the political and security developments of the Sudanese crisis, agreeing on the importance of unifying Sudanese civilian political forces and maintaining the unity of Sudan and its national institutions. They also emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between regional and international mediation tracks.

Moreover, the Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Egypt is aware of the severity of the current situation and is keen to engage with all concerned partners and existing mechanisms to resolve the crisis as quickly as possible. He also emphasized the importance of involving Sudan in any arrangements or proposals to resolve the Sudanese crisis, stressing the ownership of the Sudanese state and people of any solutions and proposals.

On a different note, Abdelatty also welcomed the Peace and Security Council's approval of the Somali government's request to extend the timeline for the third phase of the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

In addition, he discussed the arrangements for deploying a new African Union mission in Somalia after the current mission's exit, noting the necessity of providing all forms of support to the Somali government to achieve security and stability.

For his part, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at the African Union emphasized Egypt's pivotal role in enhancing security and stability in the African continent.

He expressed his keenness to continue coordinating with Egypt on all priority African issues and matters related to the African Union.

Ahram Online