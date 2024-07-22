Ethiopia: Research Centers Developing Coffee Varieties That Can Beat Climate Change, Diseases

In Ethiopia, agriculture is the engine of the economy; it covers over 80% of the economy of the country, employs the majority of the population and contributes significantly to the country's GDP. Out of all the agriculture sectors, coffee plays a significant role in earning huge amount of foreign currency and creating considerable number of employment opportunity.

Therefore safeguarding the production of coffee in particular and the agriculture sector in general is an issue that should be given priority. The government and relevant stakeholders should take all the necessary actions to prevent possible threats against the sector. The most common threats to the agriculture sector are climate change and diseases, among others.

Research and innovation should focus on developing new technologies that can prevent the possible threats or resist them. Among such technologies is the research and development of coffee varieties that are able to resist climate impact and diseases.

Addressing the effects of climate change is, therefore, not only an environmental imperative but also a critical economic necessity. To ensure a strong economy, it is essential to implement a comprehensive strategy that combines efforts to mitigate the causes of climate change and adapt to its consequences. This will involve transitioning to renewable energy sources, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and supporting the development of green industries and technologies.

Therefore, coffee production is one of the green industries that can play a role in addressing climate change, as sustainable coffee farming practices can help sequester carbon and preserve forests. Additionally, the coffee industry provides crucial economic opportunities for many developing regions, supporting local livelihoods and economic development.

Currently, some research shows that Ethiopia's coffee sector faces significant challenges, including aging trees, pests and diseases that threaten the sustainability of production. In response, the country's networks of agricultural research centers have been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to bolster the industry.

One such initiative is the focus on improving coffee seed varieties. Researchers have identified and propagated new coffee cultivars that exhibit enhanced disease resistance, higher yields, and improved cup quality. These improved seeds are then distributed to farmers, empowering them to cultivate more robust and productive coffee trees.

Through the tireless efforts of these research centers, Ethiopia's coffee growers are better equipped to meet the growing global demand for their exceptional product. As the country continues to invest in the future of its coffee sector, the rich traditions and flavors of Ethiopian coffee are poised to captivate coffee lovers worldwide for generations to come.

In the southwest region of Ethiopia, the agricultural research centers are spearheading efforts to bolster the country's profitable coffee industry. The Mizan Tepi University Research, Community Services, and Jimma Agricultural Research Center are working diligently to identify, protect, and cultivate high-yielding and disease-resistant coffee varieties to support the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Girma Tilahun (PhD), Deputy President of Mizan Tepi University Research and Community Service, told The Ethiopian Herald that their primary focus is on safeguarding the diverse coffee species found in the region. "We are committed to conducting extensive research to not only increase the value of coffee production but also ensure that our farmers can earn better incomes," he stated.

He stated that the coffee sector in Ethiopia has faced significant challenges in recent years, with crop diseases and climate change taking a toll on production. To address these issues, the research centers are collaborating with various stakeholders to find sustainable solutions.

"We are working closely with other concerned parties and utilizing research-based approaches to mitigate the impact of these problems and prevent serious damage to coffee production," he explained.

On his part, Girma Hailemikeal (PhD), Director of the Jimma Agricultural Research Center, highlighted the remarkable progress made in developing high-performing coffee varieties. "The center has researched and distributed 49 improved coffee seeds, 40 of which have been carefully selected, and the remaining 9 are hybrids," Girma said.

These improved coffee seeds, according to him, are not only highly productive but also disease-resistant, making them an attractive option for farmers. "The old coffee seeds can yield up to 17 quintals per hectare, while the hybrid improved coffee seeds can reach up to 19 quintals per hectare," he noted, adding that the demand for these improved seeds is steadily growing.

Mizan Tepi University research and community service have also implemented innovative approaches to ensure the widespread adoption of these improved coffee seeds. "We have set up workshops in the districts where the selected coffee varieties are being planted in the farmers' fields, and we provide close supervision to ensure proper care and management," Girma explained. Also, the Jimma Research Center promotes sharing the above idea through collaborative research and knowledge dissemination.

In addition to the focus on coffee, the Research Center is also working on diversifying the agricultural landscape by exploring the potential of other cash crops and livestock. "Apart from coffee, we are also conducting research on livestock production, including Maji sheep and Sheko cattle," the Deputy President revealed.

The Jimma Agriculture Research Center, on the other hand, is expanding its scope to include a wider range of cash crops and horticultural products. "Our research efforts cover not only coffee but also soybeans, sorghum, and various animal feed crops," Girma said.

Recognizing the importance of soil and water management, the research centers are also addressing these critical issues. "We are working closely with agricultural experts to prevent the expansion of acidic land and find ways to rehabilitate it. Additionally, we have initiated irrigation-related projects to support sustainable agricultural practices," Girma explained.

The collaborative efforts of the research centers have already shown promising results, with farmers in the region experiencing increased yields and improved resilience to environmental challenges. "The coffee varieties developed by our centers are not only more productive but also better equipped to withstand the effects of climate change and crop diseases," Girma highlighted.

Furthermore, the government should increase support and funding for research centers like the Jimma Research Center to further develop the coffee economy in the region. These centers should work to not only improve coffee production, but also explore the potential of other cash crops and spices. Involving private investors and companies can help leverage additional resources and expertise to diversify and strengthen the agricultural sector.

As the coffee industry continues to play a pivotal role in Ethiopia's economy, the work of these research centers is crucial to ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the sector. By empowering smallholder farmers with high-performing and climate-resilient coffee varieties, as well as providing comprehensive support through training and technical assistance, the research centers are paving the way for a thriving coffee industry in Ethiopia.

BY FIKADU BELAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 21 JULY 2024