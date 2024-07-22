Namibia Says 'Unscrupulous' Kabaka Subjects Maligned Its Image

The Namibian government has explained it's decision to deny Buganda King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi a visa extension to continue receiving medical treatment in its hospital.

In a two-page state, the Namibian Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security said subjects of the Kabaka had stooped low by engaging in nefarious actions that maligned Namibia's image in the international community.

Etienne Maritza, the executive director of Immigration in the Namibian Home affairs ministry, said subjects of the Kabaka made allegations that their king was being illegally detained in Namibia.

"That the Namibian government conspired with the Ugandan authorities in abducting His Royal Highness, and thus demanded his unconditional release from detention in Namibia," Mr Maritz said.

Namibia on Wednesday denied Kabaka's visa extension request, ending his medical tourism in the southern African nation.

The denial of the visa to a royal with diplomatic passport, moreover one on medical leave, has been widely publicised globally.

It essentially leaves Namibia's image with some blemish to rinse and Mr Maritz statement on July 19 was such a rejoinder to earlier brief communication his government had given to the media.

Kabaka Mutebi entered Namibia on April 14, on a private medical visit and was stationed at an undisclosed location in the country.

Namibia says in terms of its Immigration Control Act under Section 29, granted the kabaka a maximum stay 90 days stay which is what the law stipulates for non-Namibians.

"Whilst the visit of His Royal Highness was purely private, it generated much controversy with some of his subjects, who seem not to have been briefed about the travels of His Royal Highness," Namibia said.

The Kabaka's prolonged absence has generated emotions in Buganda with some of its leaders making demands that bordered on the uncouth.

The Buganda King was only three weeks ago forced to deliver a prerecorded video message to his subjects in an attempt to calm attention.

But it appears like it did not work as Bataka, a group of hereditary chiefs, would take off on a flight to Namibia to apparently confirm the kabaka was safe.

"Some of the unscrupulous Subjects of the Buganda Kindgom started organising and having demonstrations at Namibia's Diplomatic Missions around the world, demanding for Namibia to release their King from detention and thereby threatening the security of Namibian diplomatic officials in the process, which is not allowed under international law," it said.

This did not only put at risk the security of Namibia's personnel abroad, but the host nation said it also interfered greatly with the operations and security of Namibia's diplomatic missions.

"Such malicious allegations were not only meant to tarnish Namibia's respected reputation and standing in the eyes of the international community, but were also meant to undermine the good bilateral relations that exist between the two countries," it added.

Namibia said it had in the recent past engaged the Ugandan authorities as well as the Bulange Mengo, and expected them to call these unscrupulous elements to order.

"As such, based on the good bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, the security considerations of our diplomatic staff, in line with Namibia's laws, and in accordance with international law, the government of the Republic of Namibia is unable to extend the visa of His Royal Highness Ronald Mutebi II, King of the Buganda Kingdom," Maritz said.

President Museveni recently spoke out on the matter questioning the behavior of the Bataka who had traveled to Namibia to see the Kabaka without permission from the Buganda kingdom officials calling their visit an embarrassment.

"These dramas are happening away from our jurisdiction. Otherwise, we would have taken action," the President in a statement issued about a week ago.

Namibia said it has maintained contact with the Kabaka, his palace, medical team, as well as with the Ugandan authorities, and they were thoroughly briefed on the non-extension of the visa and reasons there-off.

"Namibia is a sovereign state, and has the right to implement the laws of the Republic of Namibia, and international law," it said.

The nature of the Kabaka's illness has never been disclosed and Mengo remains tight-lipped on the debacle.

It also remains to be seen what medical decision they will take to ensure that the kabaka continues to receive treatment.