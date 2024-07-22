Ethiopia: Ministry Confirms Sudan War Nearing Ethiopian Border

Gedaref replaces Khartoum as center of operations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the war in Sudan is gradually approaching the Ethiopian border as the violent conflict shows no signs of slowing down fifteen months after it first ignited.

During a bi-weekly media briefing held July 19, 2024, Nebiyu Tedla (Amb.), Ministry spokesperson, said a designated national joint task force is assessing the escalating danger from the fighting in Sudan.

"The task force is studying the situation, including not only the issues of Ethiopian citizens in war zones but also other matters that need to be taken into consideration," said Nebiyu.

The Spokesperson told The Reporter that the task force, which includes national security elements, was established immediately after the start of the war and has been evaluating the situation ever since.

Concerns over the safety of Ethiopian refugees sheltering in Sudan are also being monitored, according to Nebiyu.

"When war occurs, there are many challenges that arise with it, and efforts are being made to reduce those challenges as much as possible," he said.

Nebiyu swept aside remarks about a reported 754 Ethiopian trapped in Sudan waiting for a way out, saying some 40,000 Ethiopian citizens have been pulled out of war-torn regions in Sudan through the efforts of the task force,

He confirmed the federal government is unable to operate out of Khartoum and is instead coordinating diplomatic and immigration efforts from Gedaref, which lies closer to the Ethiopian border.

The Spokesperson also addressed claims that the Ethiopian government does not want to facilitate the return of refugees in Sudan.

"Claims that the government does not want its citizens to come back are baseless. Bringing them back is our obligation," he said.

Large numbers of Sudanese refugees have also been seeking shelter from the violence in Ethiopia. Nebiyu says the increased political, social and economic pressures arising from the influx of Sudanese refugees is taking a toll.

He disclosed the federal government is working with the administrations of regional states where the refugees are sheltering in a bid to ease the pressure.

"As the work is a shared responsibility, we are seeing if there is an appropriate way to garner the support of the international community, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees," Nebiyu said.

He laid out criticisms for unnamed "noisy entities" whom he accuses of not taking on their fair share of the burden in dealing with the refugee situation.

"We do not see them carrying a workload that matches the noise they are making. Their support is welcome but, if not, the government will keep its support going," said Nebiyu.