Uganda: Number of Men Opting for Vasectomy Goes Up

The number of men who opt for vasectomy as a family planning method has gone up, statistics have shown.

According to statistics from District Health Information Software, the number of vasectomies performed in 2023 were 7,120, compared to 2,414 performed in the previous year of 2022 which shows growing awareness and acceptance.

Speaking to journalists at a meeting organised by Wellbeing Valor and Dedicated Health Initiative Uganda, Dr. Fred Ssentongo from Marie Stopes Uganda welcomed these statistics which said show that more men are embracing this family planning method.

"Vasectomy is safe but only recommended for men who have reached maximum number of children they want to give birth to or doesn't want to give birth. It is enriching to see that the number of men who opt for vasectomy has gone up," Dr.Ssentongo said.

Suleiman Muganza from Wellbeing Valor and Dedicated Health Initiative Uganda said in a bid to popularize vasectomy, they will starting next week, organise medical camps in Kampala and Mbarara district to offer such services to men.

Jonathan Stack, the founder of Wellbeing Valor and Dedicated Health Initiative Uganda encouraged men who are not ready to have children to go for vasectomy as one of the best family planning methods.

"We want to continue informing the public of the many options of reproductive health. We want to inform the public that it is safe," Stack said.

"We are trying to encourage men who don't want to give birth to more children that this is something that gives them a wonderful life and have pleasure with their partners without fear of having a child. If your wife has suffered with many pregnancies and complications, you can take responsibly by doing vasectomy."