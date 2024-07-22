Africa: President Tebboune Affirms Algeria's Resolve to Defend Interests of Africa in Security Council

Accra (Ghana) — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reiterated on Sunday Algeria's resolve, in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to defend the interests of the African continent, make its voice heard and marshal support for the joint efforts of member countries so as to enable the continent to fully contribute to peace and security in Africa as per the UN Charter, pending the correction of the injustice done to Africa regarding its representativeness in the Security Council.

During the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the AU, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Regional Mechanisms, held in Accra, Ghana, Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, delivered a speech on behalf of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

He further noted "the barbaric genocide carried out by the occupation forces against the defenseless Palestinian people."

In this regard, the President of the Republic reiterated Algeria's unwavering solidarity and support for the Palestinian people until they recover all their legitimate rights, chiefly the establishment of their independent state with al-Quds as its capital.