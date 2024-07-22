Rwanda: Cecafa Kagame Cup - Niyigena Named Player of the Tournament

22 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

APR FC defender Clement Niyigena was named best player of CECAFA Dar Port Kagame Cup 2024 which concluded in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday, July 21.

The Rwanda international enjoyed an outstanding campaign which earned him the individual accolade despite his side's shock final loss to Zambian outfit Red Arrows. Both sides had played a 1-all draw in regulation and extra time before APR lost 10-9 on penalty shootouts.

"We are disappointed that we failed to win the trophy, but I am glad that I won the Best Player award, and this will motivate me to keep working hard," said Niyigena.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Pavelh Nzila who conceded only one goal in five matches, was honored as the tournament's Best Goalkeeper.

The Top Scorer award went to Al Hilal striker Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif who netted five goals. Additionally, Tanzania's Coastal Union FC were awarded the Fair-Play trophy.

The tournament featured 22 matches, during which a total of 43 goals were scored.

Participating teams included Red Arrows FC (Zambia), APR FC (Rwanda), Al Hilal and Hay Al Wadi (Sudan), El Merriekh Bentiu (South Sudan), Dekehada FC (Somalia), ASA Djibouti Telecom (Djibouti), SC Villa (Uganda), Singida Black Stars FC and Coastal Union FC (Tanzania), Gor Mahia (Kenya), and JKU SC (Zanzibar).

Red Arrows walked away with a cash prize of $30,000 on top of the trophy while finalists APR pocketed $20,000.

Al Hilal Omdurman finished in third place after beating Hay Wadi 3-2 on penalties after regulation time had ended 1-1. The Sudanese powerhouse took home $10,000.

