Rwanda: K-Pop Comes to Kigali - Korean Embassy Blends Music, History in Exciting New Programme

Around 90 individuals in Rwanda experienced what it takes to become a K-pop idol during a training class led by a renowned instructor from Seoul.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Rwanda and the King Sejong Institute Foundation organised the class at Nyarutarama Sports Centre on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

The K-pop class was part of a broader initiative offering various cultural classes, including K-food, Hanbok (Korean traditional dress), K-drama, K-beauty, Calligraphy, and SamulNori (traditional Korean music with percussion). A survey revealed that Rwandans were most curious about K-pop, leading to its selection for this year's programme.

Viral TikTok and Instagram challenges have made K-pop's latest hits and choreography widely known, which was evident during the classes. Kim Hyunsuk, the instructor, emphasized the genre's growing internationalism, calling it "a natural evolution of K-pop."

K-pop draws heavily from American pop, hip-hop, R&B, and dance music, transforming these influences into a maximalist fantasia. Artistes like BTS and PSY have propelled K-pop to global popularity, demonstrating music's power to bridge cultural differences.

Over the two days, Hyunsuk taught the students about K-pop's history, spanning all generations, and guided them through the choreography of popular songs like "Dynamite" by BTS and "Shutdown" by Blackpink.

The students created dance videos after mastering the moves.

"We taught them using familiar songs in a comfortable environment. While Korea has many types of music, K-pop is the most popular globally, with dance being a crucial part. That's why we focused on teaching them the choreography."

Hyunsuk also explained the "idol training" system in Korea, where thousands of adolescents undergo strict training to become K-pop idols. This system includes adhering to schedules and maintaining strict diets.

Emelyse Ishimwe, a class attendee, said, "We listen to K-pop in Rwanda, and I discovered that you can become a K-pop icon even if you're not from Korea. The genre's flow, aesthetic, fashion, and sense of community among band members make it so interesting.

"Everyone wants to know how these different people coexist and create great music together."

"The class was really enjoyable. We got to learn some moves, and I hope this will become a regular event," she added.

K-pop choreography relies on hard-hitting, synchronised movements, with members frequently switching positions in a routine, a strategy known as "formation changing." The movements are designed to be repetitive and visually captivating, aligning with each song's concept.

This technique, "point dance," has contributed to many dances and songs going viral.

Aside from choreography, attendees learned about K-pop's evolution into a genre marked by innovation and viral social media challenges. They also explored how the high production quality of music videos enhances the genre's global appeal.

The Sejong Culture Academy, which distributes Korean culture courses globally, is supporting 12 Korean culture courses at 92 institutions across 45 countries this year. According to the Embassy, the Rwandan community's interest in learning about Korean culture prompted them to apply for the academy, resulting in their selection.