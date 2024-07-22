Rwanda: Kagame Says Rwanda Built On Unity, Won't Take Peace, Security for Granted

President — elect Paul Kagame, the Chairman of RPF-Inkotanyi, on July 21 stressed that Rwanda has been built by the unity of its people after the bad history that destroyed it, and is now a reliable friend to other countries.

He noted that Rwanda is a reliable friend but if taken as an enemy despite all its effort aimed at cooperation, it does not take its peace and security for granted.

This was during a cocktail party attended by members of RPF-Inkotanyi and its allied political parties, artistes, members of the private sector, and members of civil society. He thanked his family, RPF's leadership and members, as well as security organs, the private sector, and many others, for their support throughout the campaign and election journey.

Kagame thanked everyone who supported him, the RPF and its allies during the three-week campaign period and in the eventual elections, from July 14 to July 16.

He especially took time to, among others, thank and shake hands with artistes who played a vital role in the RPF campaign trail.

Their music especially played a crucial role in mobilising voters.

"The youth are taking on the behavior of their elders and parents in working for the country. That is the politics aligned with where we come from," he said while extending appreciation to RPF-allied political parties for their support in the just concluded elections.

Provisional results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on July 18 show that Kagame secured 99.18 percent of the votes, while his closest rival, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, managed only 0.50 percent of the vote, and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana trailed with 0.32 percent.

"The way we build the country is [through] unity, starting from the history that destroyed it and turned it into nothing in a certain period. But what came out of that indicates that we are not nothing. That is the journey we are in; of self-realization that we are not nothing and for everyone else to know it too."

Just like any other country has friends and enemies, Kagame said, Rwanda is a good friend and its friends should rely on it, for it will not disappoint them.

For the adversaries who don't wish the country well, he noted, it will always extend a hand of cooperation.

But if they choose to keep Rwanda as an enemy despite the extended effort of working together, he added, the country, its people, and the RPF never take things, including peace and security, for granted.

Kagame said: "For friends, we are very good friends. They should rely on us. We won't disappoint our friends. For our adversaries, for those who don't wish us well, we'll always extend a hand of cooperation. We'll always show them that we can actually work together.

"But should they choose to keep us as enemies, we will also make sure that we don't disappoint, in fighting back. That is the spirit, the nature, the philosophy of RPF which has become the Rwandan culture and philosophy."

Rwandans have all become one, he said, whether they belong to RPF, or other political groups.

The electoral commission will announce final results not later than July 27.

According to Article 102 of the constitution, the elected President takes the oath of office within 30 days following his or her election, administered by the President of the Supreme Court.