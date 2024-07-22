Malawi: Azam TV Introduce Three Additional European Sports Leagues On Its Channels

22 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Victor Singano Jnr

Azam TV sports subscribers in the country have finally all the reasons to smile following the introduction of the latest European competitions namely, the Spanish Laliga, Carabao Cup and Serie A which the television will be covering starting from this season.

Business Manager for Azam TV, Syed Kadarsha' disclosed in Blantyre that after providing opportunity to its customers of watching other biggest sports competitions on their channels, they have decided to bring the three leagues on board as part of ensuring that they cover all the most followed competitions and fulfill the request made by thousands of its sports lovers.

"At Azam TV we believe in valuing our customers by provide them their needs which one of them is entertainment. We always give a room for feedbacks from all our subscribers and this is why we have a number of programs done in different languages such as English, Chichewa just to mention a few," said Kadarsha'.

He added that, considering the current global economic challenges which has also hit the country, the company decided to offer affordable prices so that customers can have access to watch their loved channels.

Azam TV started operating in Malawi 7 years ago with 90 channels only but currently it provides 136 channels and it has four packages namely, Azam Play, Azam Plus, Azam Pure and Azam Lite.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.