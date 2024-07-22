Malawi: Azam TV Introduce Three Additional European Sports Leagues On Its Channels

Azam TV sports subscribers in the country have finally all the reasons to smile following the introduction of the latest European competitions namely, the Spanish Laliga, Carabao Cup and Serie A which the television will be covering starting from this season.

Business Manager for Azam TV, Syed Kadarsha' disclosed in Blantyre that after providing opportunity to its customers of watching other biggest sports competitions on their channels, they have decided to bring the three leagues on board as part of ensuring that they cover all the most followed competitions and fulfill the request made by thousands of its sports lovers.

"At Azam TV we believe in valuing our customers by provide them their needs which one of them is entertainment. We always give a room for feedbacks from all our subscribers and this is why we have a number of programs done in different languages such as English, Chichewa just to mention a few," said Kadarsha'.

He added that, considering the current global economic challenges which has also hit the country, the company decided to offer affordable prices so that customers can have access to watch their loved channels.

Azam TV started operating in Malawi 7 years ago with 90 channels only but currently it provides 136 channels and it has four packages namely, Azam Play, Azam Plus, Azam Pure and Azam Lite.