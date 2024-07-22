Sudan: A War On People - the Human Cost of Conflict and Violence in Sudan

press release

The consequences of over a year of full-blown conflict on the health and wellbeing of people in Sudan are disastrous. The population has faced horrendous levels of violence, succumbing to widespread fighting and surviving repeated attacks, abuse, and exploitation by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Drawing on medical and operational data collected from April 15, 2023, to May 15, 2024, this report highlights the patterns of violence observed by our teams, the features of abuse characterising this conflict, and the ensuing health consequences for affected populations.

A war on people: The human cost of conflict and violence in Sudan pdf -- 15.84 MB Download