Morocco: Moroccan Airports Receive Over 15 Million Passengers By End of June

Casablanca — Moroccan airports reached a new record of 15,104,579 passengers welcomed during the first six months of 2024, a 19% rise compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA).

This rise concerns the majority of airports, including Rabat-Salé (+40%), Agadir (+34%), Marrakech (+29%), Tetouan (+23%), Tangier (+21%) and Fez (+12%), said ONDA in a press release.

According to the same source, domestic traffic reached 1,531,191 passengers in the first half of 2024, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year.

International airline traffic increased by 19% compared to the first half of 2023, with 13,573,388 passengers received. This evolution is due to the good performances of the European (+20%), African (+16%), and Middle and Far East (+15%) markets.