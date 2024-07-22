Tanzania: Revealed - Circumstances Forced Deputy Minister to Resign

21 July 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NOMINATED Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, has written resignation letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson.

According to the statement issued by Parliament Office, Communication and International Relation Unit, Ambassador Mbarouk wrote that he had arrived at the decision following social challenges he is currently facing.

"I must resign so that I have an opportunity to deal with the challenges," Mbarouk, wrote in his letter of resignation to the Parliament.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan nominated Amb Mbarouk as Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister in May, 2021 during a mini cabinet reshuffle.

Before his appointment to the position, he served as Tanzania's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, UAE and also accredited to Pakistan, Iran and Bahrain from May 27, 2013 to November 2019.

