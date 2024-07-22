Uganda: Journalist Evelyn Wanyana Rescued From Trench After Security Attack

Evelyn Wanyana from Kingdom Television has been retrieved from a trench following an alleged attack on journalists by the Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force (JAT) at the sealed-off NUP headquarters.

Other journalists covering the unfolding events at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters on Monday faced have severe challenges amidst heavy security deployment across the city.

Tension escalated at the NUP headquarters as unidentified individuals dropped piglets at the site.

One of the piglets was notably marked 'Joel 1.7 B'. Makerere-Kavule resembled a barracks on payday as heavily armed security forces flooded the city suburb to prevent a scheduled news briefing at the NUP headquarters in Kampala.

Young Ugandans have been organizing a march on social media to demand an end to government corruption, inspired partly by their counterparts in Kenya. In Kenya, mass demonstrations led President William Ruto to abandon plans to increase taxes, evolving into calls for his resignation.

Several NUP leaders have been arrested this morning and prevented from accessing the NUP party headquarters.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was among those who faced difficulties. Upon arriving in a slick saloon car, he encountered spiked barricades at the entrance. Claiming he had no fuel to drive off, the legislator was towed away by police while still behind the wheel.

Security forces have intensified their presence in Kampala ahead of a planned anti-corruption march to Parliament. As part of their preparations, security agencies have taken control of junctions and roundabouts leading to the city centre.

In Busega, along the Kampala-Masaka highway, the roundabout is now under security control. Similar sights are evident at other key junctions and roundabouts.

In a Saturday address to the country, President Museveni warned the protest organizers against disrupting the peace.

"We are busy producing wealth, and you here want to disturb us. You are playing with fire because we cannot allow you to disturb us," he said.