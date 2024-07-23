Somalia: Outrage Over Somali Journalist's Arrest Sparks Concerns for Press Freedom

The Banadir Regional Police of Somalia have detained journalist Ali-Nur Salad Hassan on charges of what police described misconduct, disseminating false information, and insulting the military, according to a statement from the Divisional Command.

Ali-Nur Salad previously served as the Director of Information in the Prime Minister's office during Hassan Ali Kheyre's tenure and is currently employed by the Ministry of Education in Somalia.

"The suspect is under police investigation and will be brought before the competent court," stated the Banadir Regional Police Command.

The arrest follows a video posted by Salad on TikTok, where he alleged that the national army engages in the sale of khat, often trading it for their salaries or even their weapons, which leads to meet mass casualties in their bases.

While the Somali police have accused Salad of "spreading immorality," Dalsan Media has not verified these claims, nor have they found evidence of the alleged immorality.

Various press organizations, journalists, and opposition politicians have criticized Salad's arrest, labeling it as an assault on freedom of speech.

Recently, the police have been cracking down on individuals accused of spreading immorality on social media. However, the arrest of Salad, who has been vocal about issues related to khat, is seen as particularly concerning due to its potential implications for press freedom.

The police have indicated that Salad will face trial after the investigation, raising concerns about legal overreach and sending a troubling message.

In Mogadishu, trials are ongoing for several individuals, mainly popular TikTok personalities, who have been detained by the police. However, Mr. Salad's case is perceived as having significant repercussions for the free press.

Abubakar Mohamed Ali