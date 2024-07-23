Congo-Kinshasa: Congo Fighting Triggers Crisis, Women and Girls Hit Hard

Persistent conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has triggered a severe and underreported humanitarian crisis, with women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering.

Over 7.3 million people are displaced and 25.4 million require humanitarian assistance, more than half of whom are women and girls.

"Women face unimaginable horrors daily, including relentless violence and exploitation. Many raped women remain silent for fear of stigma, while others are forced into marriages with combatants or prostitution to survive. Girls are increasingly driven into sex work to support their families," Nelly Kongo, founder of Congolese Families for Joy and a partner of CARE, said.

"Without proper shelter, many families sleep outside, exposing them to kidnapping risks and sexual violence."

In displacement camps in Lushagala and Kanyarucinya, where CARE and its partners operate, reports of sexual and physical violence against women have surged. Combatants and intimate partners perpetrate daily attacks, with an average of 20 cases reported, 90 percent of which involve women and girls.

Girls in these camps are often forced into brothels, earning as little as $1 a day, or into early marriages, leading to unwanted pregnancies. The lack of clean water and sanitary facilities further endangers women and girls, who must travel long distances for basic necessities, exposing them to disease and violence.

Malnutrition is another critical issue, with 2.8 million children and 605,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women at risk due to inadequate food supplies. Women resort to harmful coping mechanisms, such as eating less and less often, to feed their families.

Sidibe Kadidia, CARE DRC Country Director, highlighted the need for gender-responsive humanitarian aid: "Increased aid is urgently needed to protect, support, and economically empower women and girls. However, only 26 percent of the 2024 humanitarian response plan is funded. A humanitarian truce has been announced, but a sustained ceasefire and international community support are crucial."

CARE calls for unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver critical support, empower communities, and provide essential skills for food security.

"Safe spaces for survivors to heal and access psychosocial support are vital. A coordinated effort is essential to alleviate the suffering and create a brighter future for the DRC," said the agency.