Kenya's 2024 SDG Pioneers Named

Yvonne Kirigo from MP Shah Hospital and Kevin Getobai from Ololo Farm have been named Kenya's 2024 SDG Pioneers by Global Compact Network Kenya.

The recognition highlights their leadership in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms Kirigo, the Strategy and Innovation Manager at MP Shah Hospital, has been recognised for her leadership in green initiatives, including e-waste collection and renewable energy solutions.

Her efforts have significantly reduced the hospital's environmental footprint.

Mr Getobai, the Farm Project Manager at Ololo Farm, was noted for his innovative approach to waste management.

By introducing Black Soldier Flies for composting, he has expedited the process from six months to 14 days, reducing CO2 emissions and food waste while producing protein from waste.

Selected from over 27 nominations, Kirigo and Getobai will now compete in the global round for the title of 2024 UN Global Compact SDG Pioneers. The global winners will be announced in September during the UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit in New York.

"The SDG Pioneers programme recognises dedicated professionals driving solutions through new technologies and business models," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

"Their work exemplifies the innovation and resilience needed to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."