Zimbabwe: Netone Doubles Data Traffic

NETONE recently made headlines with a 93,99 percent surge in data traffic, the first quarter report released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has revealed.

The growth sheds light on the evolving landscape of data consumption in the telecoms industry.

The company's growth is more than double the sum of its two competitors and was followed by Telecel at 24,77 percent and Econet at 11,78 percent.

The 94 percent growth in data traffic for NetOne demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to the changing demands of the market and also hints at the potential for further expansion and innovation.

NetOne group chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, said the "meteoric rise in data traffic can be attributed to a combination of strategic initiatives and market dynamics that have propelled the company towards success".

"NetOne's investments in upgrading and expanding its network infrastructure have played a crucial role in accommodating the surge in data traffic."

Eng Mushanawani added that NetOne had been able to meet the escalating data needs of consumers effectively.

Chief commercial officer, Mr Learnmore Musunda, said the cellular company targeted marketing campaigns and promotional strategies had also been instrumental in driving consumer engagement and increasing data usage.