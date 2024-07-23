Zimbabwe: Netone Doubles Data Traffic

23 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

NETONE recently made headlines with a 93,99 percent surge in data traffic, the first quarter report released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has revealed.

The growth sheds light on the evolving landscape of data consumption in the telecoms industry.

The company's growth is more than double the sum of its two competitors and was followed by Telecel at 24,77 percent and Econet at 11,78 percent.

The 94 percent growth in data traffic for NetOne demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to the changing demands of the market and also hints at the potential for further expansion and innovation.

NetOne group chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, said the "meteoric rise in data traffic can be attributed to a combination of strategic initiatives and market dynamics that have propelled the company towards success".

"NetOne's investments in upgrading and expanding its network infrastructure have played a crucial role in accommodating the surge in data traffic."

Eng Mushanawani added that NetOne had been able to meet the escalating data needs of consumers effectively.

Chief commercial officer, Mr Learnmore Musunda, said the cellular company targeted marketing campaigns and promotional strategies had also been instrumental in driving consumer engagement and increasing data usage.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.