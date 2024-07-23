Kenya: KQ Issues Traffic Disruption Warning Ahead of Tomorrow's Protest

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has warned flyers of possible traffic disruptions ahead of Gen-Z's protest tomorrow at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement, the national carrier advised those traveling to arrive four hours prior to their scheduled departure times to avoid inconveniences.

"Customers are also encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays enroute to the airport," KQ said.

Since last month, Kenya has been experiencing weekly nationwide demonstrations that have in some instances turned violent as goons infiltrated the demos, leading to loss of lives and properties.

These protests have continued despite concessions from President William Ruto, including the dropping of the Finance Bill as well as the firing of cabinet members to quell public anger.

With no signs of ending soon, protesters are expected to march to the JKIA despite warnings from the police that the airport is a protected zone and no unauthorized individuals will be allowed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure you that the safety and well-being of our crew and customers is our number one priority," JKIA added.

"Traveling customers can physically check in at the airport as early as 4 hours before flight departure; online via www.kenya-airways.com or on their mobile devices via the KQ Mobile app from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure."

"While we are doing everything possible to ensure our flights depart and arrive on schedule, customers are advised to expect some delays in their departure and arrival times that could be impacted by these traffic disruptions."