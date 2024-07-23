Kenya: KQ Issues Traffic Disruption Warning Ahead of Tomorrow's Protest

22 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has warned flyers of possible traffic disruptions ahead of Gen-Z's protest tomorrow at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement, the national carrier advised those traveling to arrive four hours prior to their scheduled departure times to avoid inconveniences.

"Customers are also encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays enroute to the airport," KQ said.

Since last month, Kenya has been experiencing weekly nationwide demonstrations that have in some instances turned violent as goons infiltrated the demos, leading to loss of lives and properties.

These protests have continued despite concessions from President William Ruto, including the dropping of the Finance Bill as well as the firing of cabinet members to quell public anger.

With no signs of ending soon, protesters are expected to march to the JKIA despite warnings from the police that the airport is a protected zone and no unauthorized individuals will be allowed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure you that the safety and well-being of our crew and customers is our number one priority," JKIA added.

"Traveling customers can physically check in at the airport as early as 4 hours before flight departure; online via www.kenya-airways.com or on their mobile devices via the KQ Mobile app from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure."

"While we are doing everything possible to ensure our flights depart and arrive on schedule, customers are advised to expect some delays in their departure and arrival times that could be impacted by these traffic disruptions."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.