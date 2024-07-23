South Africa: 'We Will Succeed' - President Ramaphosa On Prospects of GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has brushed off naysayers and reiterated the Government of National Unity's (GNU) determination to succeed, despite ideological differences and South Africa's challenges.

"We are now a Government of National Unity, formed in the cause of rebuilding our nation. We are committed to putting our differences aside and working together for the common good. I'm really pleased that the members of the [GNU] demonstrated a unity of purpose and the commitment they have to advancing the interests of all South Africans during the debate and in what they will be doing as leaders of the [GNU].

"Behind us are 62 million South Africans who want and need us to succeed. And we will succeed as the [GNU] even though others don't wish us well, succeed we shall. As Minister [Pieter] Groenewald has said, we have before us an opportunity to restore and build. So let us use this opportunity. In the challenging and difficult times, we live; this unity will be our comfort, the unity that we are forging our courage, and it will be our greatest strength.

"It is time to get South Africa working again," the President said on Monday.

The President was delivering his reply to the debate on the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA). President Ramaphosa delivered the OPA on Thursday night followed by a debate by political parties on Friday.

WATCH | President Ramaphosa responds to the debate on the Opening of Parliament Address

New era

He acknowledged that with the results of the May 29 vote, the landscape of South African politics is no longer what it once was.

"Much of what has been said during this debate has confirmed that we have entered a new era in South African politics. It is an era of hope. It is an era of optimism for the people of our country and for its future. We must demonstrate in word and in deed that this is an era of a government of national unity and not a fleeting convenience.

"We have had, and will continue to have, points of divergence, as the spirited nature of the debate has demonstrated. At the same time, we all understand what is expected of us by those who put us here.

"They expect us to chart this country towards the ultimate goal of a better life for all. Talking to each other and working together and in the end, pulling in the same direction. That direction is towards the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024-2029...the programme that will guide the seventh administration."

Addressing challenges

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ramaphosa insisted that although South Africa faces a myriad of challenges and obstacles, the country is not a "hopeless case".

"We are very much alive to the challenges we still face as a country. And yet we must remind ourselves that South Africa is not in the hopeless situation that some in the opposition benches want us to believe and have sought to loudly assert with sound and fury during this debate.

"South Africa is a country that has come a long way over the past 30 years. Let us never lose sight of that. Certainly, there have been setbacks and shortcomings. But we have done much to recover from these and are now committed to move forward with greater speed and impact," he said.

Shared prosperity

Pressing further, President Ramaphosa added that by working together, the GNU is "determined to rapidly scale up the pace of our efforts to bring development and shared prosperity to our people".

"And in this effort, as Minister [John] Steenhuisen says, we need the builders, not the breakers or destroyers. We need weavers and not vultures. Those who share this vision of a better South Africa will find the doors of the Government of National Unity always open to cooperation and collaboration.

"It is expected of us all who have been entrusted with positions of leadership within the Government of National Unity and in this Parliament that we rise to the challenge to be builders and not breakers. We must be at the forefront of building a capable, ethical developmental state, of growing an inclusive economy, and reducing poverty," President Ramaphosa said.