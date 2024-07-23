Uganda: Journalists Call for Protection Ahead of Anti-Corruption March

Journalists have called on police and security forces to ensure the safety of media personnel covering the planned "March to Parliament" protest against corruption.

Led by Mr Gabriel Buule and Mr Abubaker Lubowa of Daily Monitor and Ms Culton Scovia Nakamya of BBS TV, the group expressed concern about the "volatile nature" of such events.

They noted that journalists have previously faced "harassment, physical attacks, and unlawful detentions" during similar protests.

"Journalists are crucial in documenting these protests and providing the public with accurate and unbiased information," they said in a statement.

"The threats they face not only endanger their lives but also undermine press freedom and the public's right to be informed."

The journalists have called on the government, law enforcement agencies, and media organizations to take immediate measures to protect journalists, including providing safe zones, press cards, and safety gear.

They also urged journalists to look out for each other's safety during the demonstration.

The statement precedes the planned march on July 23rd, where Ugandans are expected to exercise their "civic duty to stand against corruption."

The IJU plans to monitor the situation closely and continue advocating for press freedom.

"Police and other security agencies must recognize the media as a partner, not an enemy," they emphasized. "Members of the press are essential workers who should not face harassment or undue stress while exercising their freedom."

On Monday, organizers of the anti-corruption march told the Nile Post they would proceed despite President Museveni's warnings. They are partly inspired by similar demonstrations in Kenya, which led to significant political changes.

In a televised address on Saturday, President Museveni warned the protesters they would be "playing with fire" if they proceed. "We are focused on producing wealth, and disturbances will not be tolerated," he said.

On Monday morning, heavily armed security forces surrounded Makerere-Kavule to prevent a scheduled news briefing at the NUP headquarters in Kampala. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke explained that the increased security was due to intelligence suggesting the NUP had called for a press conference.

Security forces have intensified their presence in Kampala, controlling key junctions and roundabouts. At Constitutional Square, security personnel have set up tents, transforming the area into a makeshift barracks.