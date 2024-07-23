Somalia: Puntland - Voters in Three Districts Cast Ballots to Elect Council Members

Elections are being conducted in three districts of Puntland state of Somalia with voters participating in an orderly manner. However, the elections in these three districts within the Nugaal region --Dangoronyo, Godob-jiran, and the administrative capital city of Garowe -- have been originally scheduled to hold elections last year. However, significant disputes led to the postponement and eventual exclusion of them from the local council elections.

The election process was initially planned for 37 districts across Puntland, with 34 successfully conducting elections in May, 2023.

The Puntland Independent Electoral Commission (PEC) is managing the election process, with candidates from eight political organizations participating. These organizations include HORSEED, MIDEYE, KAAH, MUSTAQBAL, RUNCAD, SINCAD, SHAQAALAHA, and IFIYE.

"I can't describe my emotions. I am very happy that I cast my vote. I hope that the election concludes successfully," a voter told Dalsan Media.

The Ministry of Interior, Federal and Puntland Democracy, Puntland Government Councils, Civil Society Organizations, and Democratic Institutions are closely monitoring the election process and its outcomes.

Puntland, a regional government in northeastern Somalia established in 1998, is aiming to conduct a general election allowing for direct public voting. This election could serve as a precedent for implementing direct elections throughout Somalia.