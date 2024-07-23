Africa: 200 Oil Producers, Stakeholders From Southern Africa Gather in Pretoria

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) will this week host the 3rd South African Conference on Essential and Vegetable Oils, bringing together 200 oil producers and stakeholders from across South Africa and Southern Africa.

The event aims to share innovative trends in the global marketplace, including various applications for essential and vegetable oils, and to address critical issues faced by this industry.

According to the department, attendees will gain valuable insights from proven experts on the most pressing challenges, equipping them with the knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic essential and vegetable oils sector.

Acting Deputy Director-General of Sectors at the dtic, Thandi Phele, said the upcoming conference will be a significant step in strengthening the quality of essential and vegetable oil exports from South Africa.

Phele said the conference will highlight the "technical competence and the sustainability of the National Quality Infrastructure system and the conformity assessment services that serve the selected value chains in this industry".

SADC compliance with international standards, technical regulations and culture for quality will be addressed.

"This conference will serve as a pivotal platform for knowledge sharing and networking among key industry players. Our collaboration with SECO, UNIDO, and SAEOPA underscores our commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the essential and vegetable oils industry," she said.

The conference will feature a series of presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, focusing on:

· Innovative trends shaping the global essential and vegetable oils market

· Addressing critical challenges faced by producers and stakeholders

· Strategies for expanding market reach from local to global

Head of SECO in South Africa, Daniel Lauchenauer, says the gathering presents an unparalleled opportunity for stakeholders to engage with industry leaders, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will drive the industry forward.

According to SAEOPA, the global essential oils market size was valued at $11 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow to $12,47 billion in 2024 and $27,82 billion by 2032.

South African exports of essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics and toiletries was $679 million during 2023, according to the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics database on international trade.

The department will host the conference at the South African National Botanical Gardens in Pretoria from 25-26 July 2024, in partnership with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Southern African Essential Oils Producers Association (SAEOPA),

The theme for the conference is "Local to Global: East West, Home is Best".