Uganda Airlines Steps Up Competition With New Flights

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda Airlines is stepping up competition against Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, and RwandAir with the launch of new flights to Abuja in Nigeria, Lusaka in Zambia, and Harare in Zimbabwe. This expansion is part of the airline's strategy to enhance revenue generation, boost fleet utilization, and position itself for future growth.

The Abuja service, set to begin on September 12, will operate twice a week, adding valuable connectivity to Nigeria's capital. This will be followed by the introduction of services to Lusaka and Harare two weeks later. These routes will operate four times a week in a triangular pattern: Entebbe-Lusaka-Harare and Entebbe-Harare-Lusaka, ultimately returning to Entebbe.

These new step bring the total number of Uganda Airlines' flights to 16, including destinations such as Bujumbura, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Juba, Kilimanjaro, Kinshasa, Mogadishu, Mombasa, Mumbai, Nairobi, and Zanzibar.

"We are delighted to announce these additions to our network, which not only increase Uganda's connectivity to the rest of Africa but bring more choice and convenience to our customers," said Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki on July 17.

"The new services also mark the second phase of our network development and attest to our mission to bring affordable air travel to Ugandans for business and leisure. They also lay the groundwork for the final phase, during which we shall expand our footprint to points in Europe and Asia."

The new expansion intensifies competition against Kenya Airways, RwandAir, and Ethiopian Airlines, which have long dominated these routes through their hubs in Nairobi, Kigali, and Addis Ababa.

Kenya Airways operates four weekly flights to Abuja, while RwandAir combines its Abuja flights with those to Accra, Ghana. Ethiopian Airlines has long enjoyed a monopoly in connecting East, North, and West African markets.

Uganda Airlines' expansion into these new markets is expected to boost its passenger numbers, feeding into planned flights to destinations such as London and Guangzhou.

"Launching these routes marks the successful conclusion of our three-year strategic plan, paving the way for the next phase of the Airline's 10-year rolling plan. This strategic approach ensures that our expansion is not just a leap of faith but a well-thought-out progression," Bamuturaki said.

"We aspire to bridge the geographical gaps and connect the East to the West, North, and South of Africa. This vision guides our route expansion, which is carefully guided by feasibility studies pointing us to underserved routes."

Operates 19 flights daily out of EIA

The airline now operates 19 flights a day, contributing to 20% of the traffic at Entebbe International Airport. This network expansion is positioning Uganda Airlines for long-term profitability by enhancing revenue growth, accelerating cargo operations, and scaling service.

Uganda Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Adedayo Olawuyi, emphasized the significance of the new routes, calling it a milestone in the Airline's continuous contribution to intra-African travel.

He noted that the creation of an air bridge to West and Southern Africa will bring convenience to travelers across the continent with direct flights and seamless connectivity, enabling multiple opportunities in business, trade, tourism, and socio-cultural linkages.

"We are open to bookings, and intending travelers can book through their travel agents, our ticketing offices, or online via the Uganda Airlines app and website," Olawuyi said.

The launch of the new routes coincides with Uganda Airlines' plans to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Olawuyi said the Airline has consistently recorded an average of 40% revenue growth year-on-year and anticipates further growth with the introduction of these new routes targeting both passenger and cargo clients.

The carrier reported a 62% increase in revenues for the fiscal year ending June 2023, amounting to $60 million, up from $36 million for the fiscal year 2022.