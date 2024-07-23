Kenya Bus Service Electrifies Fleet With First E-Bus

Nairobi — Public transport service provider Kenya Bus Service (KBS) has acquired its first electric bus as it modernizes its fleet.

The bus operator acquired a 36-seater electric bus built at Kenya's first electric vehicle assembly line operated by BasiGo, located at the Kenya Vehicle Assembly plant in Thika.

Its Managing Director, Edwins Mukabanah, said that the company is keen on ensuring a 100 percent transition to e-vehicles in an effort to complement the government's fight against climate change.

"We are excited to partner with BasiGo, Africa's leading electric bus company to help us upgrade our fleet. We also want to be the leader in electric charging infrastructure, ensuring all electric vehicles coming into Nairobi are charged at the KBS depot," he said.

He added that KBS has ordered an additional 25 e-buses that will be delivered in the coming months.

On his part, BasiGo Head of Business Development, Samuel Kamunya, reiterated the company's commitment to working with public transport operators to ensure a seamless rollout of EVs in the country.

"We welcome KBS to the e-mobility fraternity as we address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Each electric bus we deploy on our roads mitigates 50 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, cutting down on air pollution and contributing towards a greener Nairobi," said Kamunya.

It added that it has already received over 500 orders from bus operators in Nairobi and plans to supply over 1,000 locally manufactured mass transit electric buses to PSV operators in Kenya over the next three years, creating over 300 green manufacturing jobs.

Kenya has witnessed a scaled-up affinity for EVs even as the government bolsters its efforts for a framework to support e-mobility in the country.