Kenya: SGR's Premium-Seat Round Trip to Cost Sh24,000

23 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Users of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) premium services will have to pay Sh24,000 round-trip to enjoy the new services.

This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Roads and Transport principal secretary, Mohamed Daghar, during the flagging off of 20 new passenger coaches from China in Mombasa.

They include 10 revamped economy-class coaches, four premium-class coaches, one dining car, one power car, and four first-class coaches.

The economy-class coaches, which can accommodate 28 passengers, have features designed to enhance passenger comfort and inclusivity, including charging points at each seat, baby-changing areas for freshening up babies during the journey, and fold-out tray tables.

Likewise, the first-class coaches feature reclining seats arranged two by two across the width of the coach, while the premium-class coaches feature optimized seating arrangements with each coach limited to 28 passengers, ensuring ample legroom and personal space and enhanced luggage solutions for travelers with extra baggage.

"This development is a significant milestone for the ministry as we continue to improve operational efficiency and service delivery in the transport sector," Daghar said.

