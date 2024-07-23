Uganda: Leaders Calls for Concerted Efforts to Defeat Rising Domestic Violence Cases in Bukomansimbi

Leaders in Bukomansimbi district are urging the government to enhance services addressing human rights violations, particularly amidst a concerning increase in domestic violence cases.

According to Mubarak Ssebuufu Junior, Secretary for Gender at Bukomansimbi the district, there is a critical need for local legal infrastructure to handle child rights violations and cases of domestic abuse.

Ssebuufu highlighted the inadequacy of legal resources in the district, emphasizing that currently, there are no courts that can handle such cases in Bukomansimbi district and also, they do not have children's prisons.

He underscored the challenges faced when cases involving children are referred to distant facilities like Nagulu or Kampiringisa, necessitating significant financial resources and time.

"In the first quarter of this year 2024 alone, we have received over 40 cases of child rights violations and domestic violence," stated Mubarak.

"These include 31 cases involving children aged 0 to 9 years, and 37 cases of children aged 10 to 14 years. Regrettably, only 15 cases have been resolved thus far, with the remainder pending in court."

Ssebuufu further called for urgent government intervention to expand the capacity of the Bukomansimbi Action Center in Butenga.

This center currently provides support and counselling services to women and children affected by gender-based violence.

However, it is reportedly operating beyond its capacity due to increasing demand.

"The Bukomansimbi Action Center plays a crucial role in our community, offering vital support to victims of abuse and addressing issues such as marital disputes," Ssebuufu explained.

"Unfortunately, its current size and resources are insufficient to meet the growing needs of our population."

Local residents and advocates have echoed Ssebuufu's concerns, emphasizing the importance of accessible and responsive legal and support services in addressing the root causes of domestic violence and ensuring the protection of vulnerable individuals.

As calls for improved infrastructure and resources in Bukomansimbi district grow louder, stakeholders are hopeful that the government will heed their appeals and take decisive action to strengthen local services combating domestic violence and safeguarding the rights of women and children.