Uganda: Masaka NRM Youth Pledge Support to Museveni As They Launch Campaign to 'Defeat Corruption'

NRM youth leaders in Masaka have started a campaign against corruption dubbed "defeat corruption," pledging their allegiance to President Museveni as the nation's foremost crusader against corruption.

Justine Nameere Nsubuga, the acting Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka, emphasized the non-partisan nature of corruption and called upon all Ugandans to unite in combating this pervasive societal ill.

While addressing a gathering of supporters ,Justine Nameere Nsubuga highlighted the escalating issue of corruption, stressing that it now transcends political affiliations.

"Corruption no longer respects party lines," Nameere declared, underscoring President Museveni's pivotal role in leading the charge against corruption in Uganda.

"President Museveni stands as the beacon of hope in our fight against corruption, and it is our duty as NRM youth to stand firmly with him," she added.

Expressing disdain for NRM leaders perceived as complicit in corrupt practices, Nameere likened them to smugglers hindering progress.

"We will not tolerate any leader, regardless of their political standing, who supports corruption," she affirmed, vowing to purge such elements from Masaka's political landscape.

Despite the stern stance against corruption, Nameere urged inclusivity in the anti-corruption efforts, calling upon religious leaders and the broader community to speak out against corruption without discrimination.

"We must collectively condemn and root out corruption from our society," she asserted, highlighting her own commitment to ethical governance and integrity.

In solidarity with Nameere's sentiments, NRM councilor Ali Kateregga condemned government officials accused of environmental degradation and neglect of the impoverished.

"These officials must be held accountable for their actions," Ali proclaimed, echoing the call for President Museveni to personally oversee development programs in Masaka.

As the "Defeat Corruption" campaign gains momentum in Masaka, driven by the unwavering support of NRM youth and leaders, the community anticipates President Museveni's intervention to fortify efforts against corruption and promote sustainable development initiatives in the region.