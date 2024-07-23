Uganda: November 2020 Riots - a Wake-Up Call for Uganda's Security Apparatus

The November 2020 riots, which erupted following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, served as a stark reminder of the need for Uganda's security forces to revamp their approach to crowd control and public safety.

The two-day unrest, which resulted in at least 54 deaths and hundreds of injuries, exposed weaknesses in the security sector's handling of protests and riots.

The use of excessive force, including live ammunition and tear gas, raised concerns about the security forces' adherence to human rights standards.

The riots highlighted several key lessons for Uganda's security apparatus:

Modernized crowd control tactics: The use of outdated methods, such as baton charges and live ammunition, only exacerbates situations.

Modern crowd control techniques, like de-escalation and non-lethal force, must be adopted.

Improved public engagement: Building trust through community outreach and dialogue can help prevent tensions from escalating into violence.

Enhanced intelligence gathering: Timely and accurate intelligence can help anticipate and prevent potential hotspots.

Interagency coordination: Seamless collaboration between security agencies is crucial for effective response and minimized chaos.

Accountability and transparency: Investigations into security forces' actions must be swift and transparent to ensure justice and rebuild public trust.

Uganda's security forces must learn from these lessons to prevent similar tragedies in the future and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.