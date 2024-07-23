Uganda: Experts Predict Real Estate Boom in Gulu City

The real estate business is expected to boom in Gulu city as more players enter the market and the city authorities seek to decongest.

According to the Gulu city mayor Alfred Okwonga, the middle class population in Gulu city has steadily grown in the recent years and thus demand for modern houses has shot up.

Statistics from the recently concluded National population and housing census indicate that the Northern city hosts 91,165 people during the day and the number reaches up to 232,723 at night.

With it's beautiful road network Gulu city has caught the attention of the country, but in terms of real estate the city authorities are planning to improve the housing sector to march the growing Middle class population.

"Majority of the people on Gulu city are sleeping in unplanned areas" said Alfred Okwonga the Mayor of Gulu city.

Jeff Geoffrey Tsapwe is the Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Landlords and keenly observed that "If you don't book accommodation when coming to Gulu ahead of time while coming to Gulu then your likely not to have hotel facility because of demand. This is just an indication that demand of housing in Gulu City is extremely high".

As more real estate players break the ground, Tsapwe says, being the nexus of Northern Uganda the Gulu city authorities should encourage the construction of planned and dignified houses,

"We are also mindful of quality where when you talk of a city, you reasonate with paved roads, titled land,organised neighborhood."

Having emerged from the ruins of the Joseph Kony led LRA war in Northern Uganda, the population of Gulu has steadily risen in the past ten years from 152,276 to 232,723 today, and more modern houses are needed.

In an interview with the Nile Post the chairperson of the UNS SACCO Investments Committee Rose Eyoru said "Planned estates are now the way to globally. Most often, estates are developed but access roads are very poor because it is not easy and cheap to develop such".

Gulu City mayor Alfred Okwonga noted, "Apart from all that, these estates will also lead to the development of infrastructure, because water will come here, electricity brought to the people, likewise roads."