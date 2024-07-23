Ethiopia: UN Deputy Secretary General Lauds Ethiopia for Exceptional Women Representation in Parliament

Addis Ababa — The United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed has praised Ethiopia for its exceptional women representation in the parliament.

Addressing a high-level forum on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment in Ethiopia and Engaging Ethiopian Women Leaders this morning, she said the 42 percent representation of women in Ethiopia's parliament is absolutely exceptional. Stressing that this is not happening in many places in the world, the deputy Secretary General underscored Ethiopia has made strong commitment for gender equality including in gender policy reforms.

During the occasion, Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye said Ethiopia has made progress in advancing women's participation and representation in leadership and decision making. Stating that 42 percent of the House of people's Representative are women, she added "We would like to congratulate the government and the people of Ethiopia for this success."

The Minister further noted the forum is not merely a discussion, it is rather a springboard and a starting point to work together to elevate Ethiopian women to greater heights.

"This conference is a call to action and we gather not just to share stories but to strategize and solidify our commitment."