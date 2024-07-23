Ethiopia: FM Taye Confers With UN Deputy Secretary General

23 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Ambassador Taye Atske- Selassie conferred with the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohamed in his office.

On the occasion, the two officials discussed at length about the upcoming UN summit of the future, Ethiopia's national development endeavors as well as Horn of Africa regional issues.

Ambassador Taye commended the Deputy Chief for her effective leadership of the UN development system including the resident coordinators system.

The UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohamed is in Ethiopia participating at the Preparatory Committee for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development being underway in Addis Ababa.

The five-day conference aims at accelerating progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will also review progress and gaps in implementing the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and identify actions to accelerate reaching the SDGs.

