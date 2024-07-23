Ethiopia Delivers Its National Statement At Preparatory Session of 4th International Conference

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia delivered its national statement on the first Session of the Preparatory Committee for the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development which is underway in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide articulated the Ethiopian stance and initiatives regarding the financing of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He emphasized that the path following the adoption of Agenda 2030 has been fraught with challenges for many countries, including Ethiopia, due to various global issues.

In this context, the Minister underscored the importance of the upcoming 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Spain next year.

Ahmed highlighted that te conference would serve as a crucial platform for renewing global commitments to achieving the SDGs through innovative development financing strategies.

Stressing Ethiopia's ongoing commitment to solidarity with other African nations and the international community, the minister highlighted the importance of fostering dialogue and partnerships to enhance the mobilization of both national and international resources.

Additionally, he pointed out the need to strengthen the role of the private sector and to adopt innovative financing mechanisms, such as climate finance and blended financing, among others, to support sustainable development.

Addressing the debt burden through a permanent mechanism, broadening the tax base, enhancing tax collection and administration, and improving public financial management were also highlighted as key actions where Ethiopia is focusing its efforts to make progress on the SDGs.

Furthermore, international cooperation to combat illegal financial flows was also mentioned as an important action to undertake.

Looking ahead, Minister Ahmed Shide emphasized that the upcoming 4th International Conference on Financing for Development will be a critical opportunity to revitalize the SDGs and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Ethiopia's commendable actions in addressing climate change and its steadfast ongoing efforts such as Green Legacy have been highlighted on the occasion.

Finally, he urged the international community to take immediate and coordinated actions to tackle the challenges impeding the implementation of the SDGs.